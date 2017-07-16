Little Yankees fan gives a Red Sox fan a sweet hug after getting a free baseball

Putting the rivalry aside. A post shared by espn (@espn) on Jul 15, 2017 at 7:57pm PDT

The Red Sox and Yankees have had a rivalry that goes way back to the early 20th century. You can always expect their fans to talk trash about the other city’s team, especially when they meet in the postseason. But on Saturday, something really sweet happened between a Red Sox fan and a young Yankees fan.

Hanley Ramirez hit a foul ball that Garrett Cooper tried to catch, but a tarp was in the way, letting the ball bounce over to an eager fan who was stoked to get it. The fan would later give that ball away to a young child in a Derek Jeter jersey; the child walked away for a bit but then walked back to give that fan a hug. It was one of the most precious moments anyone had ever witnessed — a small gesture that meant a lot to the kid.

Sports rivalries can be fun, but you know what, forget all that — making a kid’s day like this is way more meaningful.