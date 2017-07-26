Dodgers prospect Willie Calhoun is finding exciting ways to bide his time in the minor leagues

The same night Dodgers prospect Alex Verdugo hit one of the weirdest home runs ever, another member of the the Oklahoma City Dodgers AAA team had his own fun with a home run. It just wasn’t as obvious.

Willie Calhoun, currently batting .304 for Oklahoma City with 23 homers this year, is a future second baseman for Los Angeles. The Dodgers have that position settled for now so there’s not a great shot he gets called up this year, but the 22-year-old will be in the majors soon enough based on his performance.

Until then, he’s figuring out how to entertain himself on the farm by mimicking famous swings.

He tweeted a video of his latest homer, and said it was “by far [his] favorite home run that [he] ever hit” because he had tried multiple times this season to hit one out of the park with Babe Ruth’s swing.

After trying multiple times this year to swing like Babe Ruth, I finally did it, this by far my favorite home run I ever hit pic.twitter.com/R8lFSJiquf — June Calhoun (@11WillieCalhoun) July 26, 2017

It’s a pretty good “impression” too. He should start taking requests while he hangs out in Oklahoma waiting for the call to the bigs. Multiple levels of entertainment for every fan.