The Rays will continue Curtis Granderson's 'We Follow Lucas Duda' tradition

For two years, the Mets’ Curtis Granderson had been running an Instagram account called “wefollowlucasduda.” As the name suggests, Granderson puts up posts where he follows Lucas Duda, whether he’s in the locker room, on TV, or in a throwback photo. On July 27, the Mets traded Duda to the Rays, which subsequently put Granderson’s Duda fan account in jeopardy of being obsolete.

The last thing “wefollowlucasduda” posted before Duda left was a video of Granderson clutching his teammate’s ankle so he couldn’t leave.

Don't Go Lucas!!!!! Gonna miss you buddy!!! A post shared by Lucas Duda (@wefollowlucasduda) on Jul 27, 2017 at 3:59pm PDT

The Rays took notice of the Instagram account, and tweeted an invitation to Granderson to presumably negotiate new ownership of the account.

Let's make a deal, @cgrand3. — Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball) July 29, 2017

Granderson acknowledged it, and put a call out to Mets fans on what they should get in return for the “wefollowlucasduda” password:

We'll be back to you about #WeFollowLucasDuda before the trade deadline. @Mets fans, what do we want in exchange? https://t.co/FuGHSgCPbn — Curtis Granderson (@cgrand3) July 29, 2017

And while negotiations went on, Sergio Romo — who was also traded to the Rays recently — posted what was essentially his audition video for taking the reins on Granderson’s account. He’s ready to mess around with him on the regular.

@cgrand3 #wefollowlucasdudatoo #newteammate #blessed @raysbaseball @wefollowlucasduda A post shared by sergioromo54 (@sergioromo54) on Jul 29, 2017 at 9:26am PDT

On Sunday, Granderson announced that he will indeed let the Rays take over “wefollowlucasduda” in exchange for some demands:

The caption:

The time has come. We are closing in on the terms of our trade of @WeFollowLucasDuda to @raysbaseball. Deal includes a Sting Ray to be named later & a donation of #Rays tickets to a community group of Duda's choosing (hopefully our #GrandKids in the Tampa Bay Area in celebration of #GK10)! Undisclosed rights to remain in our (founders) possession - so @Mets fans, Duda can run to the Sunshine State, but he can't hide!

Naming a stingray and free Rays tickets for charity? That’s a sweet deal. Duda and Granderson had a sad (but also funny) farewell, but it ended on a happy note, and it was all because everyone rallied around the idea of keeping the tradition of messing with Lucas Duda on Instagram.