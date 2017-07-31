Adrian Beltre cracks himself up by quoting Marshawn Lynch after getting his 3,000th hit

Adrian Beltre is one of baseball’s funniest players, and after getting his 3,000th hit this weekend, he’s one of the most talented, too. But his elite achievement didn’t stop him from doing what he does best — cracking jokes.

In a postgame press conference, Beltre mimicked Marshawn Lynch’s famous “I’m just here so I won’t get fined” line from Super Bowl XLIX — and it was absolutely hilarious:

On the biggest day of his career, Adrian Beltre is still a jokester first. pic.twitter.com/oveTJ2QwBY — FOX Sports Southwest (@FOXSportsSW) July 30, 2017

Too funny — and seeing Beltre crack himself up after having such a huge career moment has to put a smile on your face. That long awkward pause really sold it, too!

If you don’t remember the Lynch moment the joke references, it was when he showed up to Super Bowl Media Day in 2015 and answered every question with: “I’m just here so I won’t get fined.”

Which makes sense if you’re Marshawn Lynch and don’t want to talk to reporters. But doing it after you become the 31st player to get 3,000 career hits? That’s just hilarious.

At this rate, it looks like Beltre will be going for 3,000 career jokes next — and I’m here for it.