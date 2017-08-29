Aaron Rodgers' 1970s mustache is the season's grooviest new meme

The Packers have added a new piece to their offense: Aaron Rodgers’ rugged mustache. On Tuesday, the Packers tweeted this photo of Rodgers looking like he just got out of a Nazareth concert in the 70s.

He’s had facial hair before, but never like this. The ‘stache is a throwback to a young Wilford Brimley. While I can not confirm this, this may be the same mustache just on a different person. Just look at the shape and thickness of it. Except for the color, they’re pretty much identical.

That mustache is so 1970s that Burt Reynolds might get jealous staring at Rodgers’ new furry lip.

Seriously, just look at how easily a mustachioed Rodgers easily blends in with the cast of the Brady Bunch. At a first glance, you’d have to shake your head at the Brady Bunch trying to get more ratings by adding a new character. That hardly ever works well for sitcoms.

Here’s a theory: What if it was Aaron who really threw that football at Jan? Someone please ask him during postgame interviews. Also, Rodgers must be pretty annoyed that there’s more than one Brady overshadowing him this time.

We’ll miss his mustache when it’s gone but when it does disappear from Rodger’s lip, maybe he can replace it with a nice milk sponsorship.

Or he could keep it and moonlight as a Super Mario, the same way Homer Simpson worked as Krusty the Clown on weekends.

Aaron Rodgers should keep it during the season. It might be the good luck the Packers need to make the Super Bowl this upcoming season.