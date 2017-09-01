Apparently a hello just wouldn't suffice! #Packers fan kisses @AaronRodgers12 on head at Welcome Back Lunch. He plays it off perfectly. pic.twitter.com/orb85VpFp6 — Josh Moser (@TheMozKnowz) August 30, 2017

Aaron Rodgers had an intimate moment with a Packers fan during the team’s “Welcome Back Luncheon” on Wednesday.

A fan stopped by his table to say, hi, and as she left, she kissed his head as if she was his mom. Rodgers, still looking down at the table, cracked a smile and nodded his head before looking around, finding the camera that caught the moment and giving a Jim Halpert-esque stare and thumbs up. I should also note that kiss was slightly audible on the microphone, so that must have been a loud pucker.

I wouldn’t advise everyone to go around kissing people on the forehead without asking; when it comes to personal space, everyone’s got their own set of rules and boundaries. That being said, Rodgers seems cool with the moment and with getting greeted in a very mom-like way.

Feel free to stash this GIF on your hard drive. It’ll be useful whenever Rodgers does a good thing, like throwing a Hail Mary touchdown.