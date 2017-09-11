Do you like memes? Of course you do. We all like memes. The Cowboys like memes too. They like one meme so much they tried so hard on Sunday night to make it work.

“Distracted boyfriend” has become a staple and traded high on the meme index since it hit the internet earlier this year, and the Cowboys wanted to cash in. Apparently winning is normally with the Giants in their version of the meme, but is looking at the Cowboys — or something.

Naturally Twitter didn’t take kindly to the Cowboys’ attempt.

It’s just so cringe-worthy. Let this be a cautionary tale to all NFL teams: We know you’re excited the season is back. We understand you’ve been watching memes unfold since January, thirsting for a way to use them — but please, meme responsibly.