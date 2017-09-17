 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Stefon Diggs is wearing ‘Wheel of Fortune’ cleats and nobody knows why

By James Dator
Vikings receiver Stefon Diggs is taking full advantage of the NFL’s new relaxed rules on players wearing individualized cleats. This week he’s showing off a pair honoring Wheel of Fortune.

Why is he honoring a game show? We don’t know. Do they have a bankrupt wedge on them? Pat Sajak is from Chicago, so that’s not the link — maybe he’ll score a touchdown on a wheel route and it will all come together.

They make a lot less sense than when he honored Randy Moss in Week 1, but who cares? They’re Wheel of Fortune cleats. We’ll wait to see if the big money comes up.

