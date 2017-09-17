Sometimes it’s better to be lucky than good. On Sunday Zach Ertz was both, and on one play.

The pass from Carson Wentz was awful. He totally missed a Chiefs’ defender who was just sitting on the route. This will almost always result in an interception, but the ball popped up perfectly to tight end Zach Ertz, who never gave up on the play.

It would have been understandable if he pulled up, because it really wasn’t close — but by keeping up a head of steam, he was able to catch the ball and run down the field. For a while it looked like he’d score, but we can forgive not getting into the end zone because after all, he turned nothing into something.