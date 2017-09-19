Broncos' Brandon Marshall screws with angry tweeters who think he's Giants' Brandon Marshall

Brandon Marshall had a rough night in a Giants’ loss. The veteran wide receiver had one reception for 17 yards in a 24-10 contest. And given that Odell Beckham Jr. was a game-time decision, fans expected a big game from Marshall.

It didn’t work out and fans got mad on Twitter. They tagged Brandon Marshall in their tweets. The only problem was that they were tagging the wrong Brandon Marshall. Yes, this Brandon Marshall plays for the NFL but @BMarshh54 is a linebacker for the Broncos. He is not the @Bmarshall, the Giants receiver.

Twitter found out the hard when when Marshall tweeted at the users during the game.

Come say that to my face! https://t.co/nBHGWrsP2J — Brandon Marshall (@BMarshh54) September 19, 2017

Meet me in the parking lot after the game chump! https://t.co/Kde8MtCljX — Brandon Marshall (@BMarshh54) September 19, 2017

Marshall has done this before while the other Marshall, the receiver, played on Monday Night.

If you’re a disgruntled Giants fan, chances are you’re probably not near Denver which is good since no one will accept the linebackers’ invitation to catch these hands in a parking lot in Denver.

Some Broncos fans were on to what Marshall was doing and joined in.

@BMarshh54 is having too much fun with Giants fans pic.twitter.com/QSVrAIIQZl — Chief Shakey Tent (@tadotanka29) September 19, 2017

Pro tip: If you’re going to tweet at someone, make sure you’re tagging the correct person. Even then, don’t tweet that negativity at them.