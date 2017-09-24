 clock menu more-arrow no yes
LeBron James shows support on Instagram for NFL players protesting during national anthem

There is solidarity across sports.

By James Dator
LeBron James showed his support for people around the NFL on Sunday who were protesting during the national anthem.

James was critical of Donald Trump following his tweets about Stephen Curry choosing not to visit the White House, and once again after the President called for a boycott of the NFL due to protests during in anthem.

LeBron has said that he feels Trump is trying to divide the country and his latest attempts are using sports to increase these divides.

Now LeBron is standing strong with the NFL players who chose to make a stand by refusing to stand.

