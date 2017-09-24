LeBron James shows support on Instagram for NFL players protesting during national anthem

LeBron James showed his support for people around the NFL on Sunday who were protesting during the national anthem.

James was critical of Donald Trump following his tweets about Stephen Curry choosing not to visit the White House, and once again after the President called for a boycott of the NFL due to protests during in anthem.

U bum @StephenCurry30 already said he ain't going! So therefore ain't no invite. Going to White House was a great honor until you showed up! — LeBron James (@KingJames) September 23, 2017

LeBron has said that he feels Trump is trying to divide the country and his latest attempts are using sports to increase these divides.

"It’s not about dividing. We as American people need to come together even stronger.” — @KingJames responds to @realDonaldTrump’s comments. pic.twitter.com/UHpzXpb42K — UNINTERRUPTED (@uninterrupted) September 23, 2017

Now LeBron is standing strong with the NFL players who chose to make a stand by refusing to stand.