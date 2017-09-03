‘Madden NFL 18’ glitches are back and better than ever

The time of year is upon us when we scour the internet and collect all the finest Madden glitches from the latest version of the Madden NFL video game. Madden NFL 18 has arrived and with it, hilarious glitches. Enjoy!
Let’s begin by looking at tackling glitches. Or not tackling glitches whichever highlight you’re watching.
He's probably out for the season #Madden18 pic.twitter.com/pO4rkEByqO— NFL Retweet (@NFLRT) August 29, 2017
Errant passes seem to be a thing this year. Check out the highlights below. What do you think?
Madden 18 glitch #Madden18 pic.twitter.com/loImQkg5uW— chris_breezy08 (@cvazquez08) September 1, 2017
This isn’t the most ridiculous fumblerooski we’ve ever seen, but it’s pretty dang ridiculous.
#MaddenGlitch #Madden18 pic.twitter.com/wDscHeQ1Cs— Vinsanity (@Vinsanity423) September 1, 2017
Madden has a new glitch. Forget you catch the ball, ask for a Flag pic.twitter.com/gWgLJV1qYL— Trash At MUT (@TheDeLMan34) August 20, 2017
Joe Haden is on the Steelers now, but he was on the Browns roster in Madden NFL 18 long enough for one last bit of Cleveland pain.
Gronk, nooooooo! https://t.co/QehVVloCJq pic.twitter.com/Z3EiCUgk5U— Kotaku (@Kotaku) September 5, 2017
And finally, something that is either a glitch or Chewbacca now plays for the Jacksonville Jaguars.
#Madden18 #maddenglitch pic.twitter.com/mXpovbzPrj— Nick (@Lonzo_Rall) September 3, 2017
