‘Madden NFL 18’ glitches are back and better than ever

The time of year is upon us when we scour the internet and collect all the finest Madden glitches from the latest version of the Madden NFL video game. Madden NFL 18 has arrived and with it, hilarious glitches. Enjoy!

Let’s begin by looking at tackling glitches. Or not tackling glitches whichever highlight you’re watching.

GOAT or Glitch? #madden18 @houseofhighlights #goat #tombrady #patriots #patsnation #maddenglitch #houseofhighlights A post shared by Travis Dinwiddie (@trav_z34) on Aug 21, 2017 at 11:35pm PDT

Errant passes seem to be a thing this year. Check out the highlights below. What do you think?

This game... ‍♂️#madden #madden18 #maddenfails #maddenglitch #maddenmobile A post shared by vgplug® BadgeGrinder (@vgplug) on Aug 29, 2017 at 7:03pm PDT

This isn’t the most ridiculous fumblerooski we’ve ever seen, but it’s pretty dang ridiculous.

Madden has a new glitch. Forget you catch the ball, ask for a Flag pic.twitter.com/gWgLJV1qYL — Trash At MUT (@TheDeLMan34) August 20, 2017

Joe Haden is on the Steelers now, but he was on the Browns roster in Madden NFL 18 long enough for one last bit of Cleveland pain.

And finally, something that is either a glitch or Chewbacca now plays for the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Share the most ridiculous Madden glitches you’ve seen in the comments below.

H/T Deadspin