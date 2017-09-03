 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Lookit

‘Madden NFL 18’ glitches are back and better than ever

A sports video game tradition unlike any other.

The time of year is upon us when we scour the internet and collect all the finest Madden glitches from the latest version of the Madden NFL video game. Madden NFL 18 has arrived and with it, hilarious glitches. Enjoy!

Let’s begin by looking at tackling glitches. Or not tackling glitches whichever highlight you’re watching.

GOAT or Glitch? #madden18 @houseofhighlights #goat #tombrady #patriots #patsnation #maddenglitch #houseofhighlights

A post shared by Travis Dinwiddie (@trav_z34) on

Errant passes seem to be a thing this year. Check out the highlights below. What do you think?

This game... ‍♂️#madden #madden18 #maddenfails #maddenglitch #maddenmobile

A post shared by vgplug® BadgeGrinder (@vgplug) on

This isn’t the most ridiculous fumblerooski we’ve ever seen, but it’s pretty dang ridiculous.

Joe Haden is on the Steelers now, but he was on the Browns roster in Madden NFL 18 long enough for one last bit of Cleveland pain.

And finally, something that is either a glitch or Chewbacca now plays for the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Share the most ridiculous Madden glitches you’ve seen in the comments below.

H/T Deadspin

