The new NFL rule book contains a page that says 'delete this page'

Oh no ...

The NFL released its rule book for the 2017 season, which means it’s a big day if you’re the kind of person who wants to pore over a 93-page PDF with field dimensions in it. However, there’s something interesting on the second page of the rules.

Roger Goodell wrote the rules, so we can only assume this is his note to whomever was formatting the document. Which means if you’re keeping score at home, the NFL can’t follow its own instructions.

This should surprise nobody. Naturally people are enjoying the SNAFU.

We’ll make a deal with you, NFL: We stop making fun when you stop making really, really dumb mistakes. OK? Cool.

