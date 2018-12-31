This map shows the Patriots were America’s most-hated team in 2018

When it comes to hate the Patriots are still the undisputed champions of the NFL. A map posted on Reddit shows how each state leaned in 2018 when it comes to football hatred, based on geotagged tweets.

13 states in total leaned towards hating the Pats, including an impressive amount of hate in states with no football team presence. Naturally Dolphins fans led to hatred in Florida, but this map also shows that Indiana hasn’t let go of the Peyton Manning vs. Tom Brady days, still electing to hate new England.

All things told just 15 teams garnered the majority of hate from the nation. Some fall along old lines of hate, others newly forged hate formed by recent success.

The 2018 hate leaders (by state total)

1st — Patriots: 13 (Alaska, Colorado, Hawaii, Florida, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Missouri, Nebraska, New York, Utah, Wyoming)

2nd — Jets: 6 (Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, Vermont)

3rd (tied) — Cowboys: 4 (Delaware, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Virginia)

3rd (tied) — Eagles: 4 (Arkansas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Texas)

3rd (tied) — Packers: 4 (Illinois, Minnesota, North Dakota, South Dakota)

3rd (tied) — Saints: 4 (Alabama, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina)

7th (tied) — 49ers: 3 (Idaho, Montana, Washington)

9th (tied) — Bears: 2 (Michigan, Wisconsin)

9th (tied) — Falcons: 2 (Louisiana, Mississippi)

9th (tied) — Rams: 2 (Oregon, Arizona)

9th (tied) — Seahawks: 2 (California, Nevada)

9th (tied) — Steelers: 2 (Ohio, Washington D.C.)

14th (tied) — Ravens: 1 (West Virginia)

14th (tied) — Texans: 1 (Tennessee)

Best team(s) in 2018 to receive no hate

Chiefs and Chargers, tied at 12-4.

Worst team in 2018 to receive hate

Jets (4-12).

Does any of this map seem off to you based on where you live? Any hatred you think is underrepresented on the Twitter map?