Every winning word from the Scripps National Spelling Bee shows how difficult it’s become

In 1984 the winning word at the Scripps National Spelling Bee was “luge.” Luge, like the sport, four letters — no real tricks. In 2015 you’d need to know “scherenschnitte,” a German word for scissor cuts in paper craft. Most adults could at least attempt these words, but we’re talking about kids aged 8 to 15.

The national spelling bee has been a part of this country’s DNA since 1925. Interrupted only by WWII. For years the bee was pretty normal, featuring words most of us could at least attempt. Then it changed. TV coverage changed the bee and soon kids began to boot camp for competitions. They got better, the words got harder and now you need an encyclopedic knowledge of language to compete.

“I could spell this ...”

1932: Invulnerable

1933: Torsion

1934: Brethren

1935: Intelligible

1937: Promiscuous

1938: Sanitarium

1939: Canonical

1940: Therapy

1941: Initials

1942: Sacrilegious

1946: Semaphore

1948: Psychiatry

1949: Onerous

1950: Meticulously

1952: Vignette

1954: Transcept

1956: Condominium

1957: Schnappe

1959: Catamaran

1964: Sycophant

1966: Ratoon

1967: Chihuahua

1968: Abalone

1969: Interlocutory

1970: Croissant

1973: Vouchsafe

1975: Incisor

1976: Narcolepsy

1977: Cambist

1981: Sarcophagus

1983: Purim

1984: Luge

1985: Milieu

1993: Kamikaze

“I should be able to spell this, but here we are.”

1925: Gladiolus,

1926: Cerise

1927: Abrogate

1928: Albumen

1930: Albumen

1931: Foulard

1936: Eczema

1947: Chlorophyll

1965: Eczema

1971: Shalloon

1972: Macerate

1978: Deification

1982: Psoriasis

1989: Spoliator

1997: Euonym

“Now you’re making me feel dumb.”

1929: Asceticism

1951: Insouciant

1953: Soubrette

1955: Crustaceology

1958: Syllepsis

1960: Eudaemonic

1987: Staphylococci

1994: Antediluvian

2000: Demarche

“I refuse to believe any of these are real words.”

1961: Smaragdine

1962: Esquamulose

1963: Equipage

1974: Hydrophyte

1979: Maculature

1980: Elucubrate

1986: Odontalgia

1988: Elegiacal

1990: Fibranne

1991: Antipyretic

1992: Lyceum

1995: Xanthosis

1996: Vivisepulture

1998: Chiaroscurist

1999: Logorrhea

2001: Succedaneum

2002: Prospicience

2003: Pococurante

2004: Autochthonous

2005: Appoggiatura

2006: Ursprache

2007: Serrefine

2008: Guerdon

2009: Laodicean

2010: Stromuhr

2011: Cymotrichous

2012: Guetapens

2013: Knaidel

2014: Feuilleton / Stichomythia

2015: Nunatak / Scherenschnitte

2016: Feldenkrais / Gesellschaft

2017: Marocain

2018: Koinonia