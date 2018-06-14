If three WWE wrestlers can’t defeat a lion cub at tug of war, no one can

‍♂️ How many #NXT #WWE superstar wrestlers does it take to win in tug of war with a 2 1/2 year old lion cub? Apparently more than 3! #NXTSanAntonio #SAZoo pic.twitter.com/avyPVwRYjN — San Antonio Zoo & Zoo School (@SanAntonioZoo) May 19, 2018

If you’ve ever wondered if a lion cub is stronger than three professional wrestlers, you’re in luck! We have the answer right here in this blog post. The San Antonio Zoo put this question to the test. The lion cub wins.

This happened back in May when three WWE wrestlers from NXT visited the zoo. Fabian Aichner, Killian Dain, and Ricochet really did look like they were giving it their all, but the rope barely moved.

And when the camera pans from the wrestlers to the lion, you could tell that the cub was pretty cavalier about the whole thing too. If anything, it was mostly just holding on instead of pulling the wrestlers towards it. Imagine its strength if it had actually tried.

This is just a friendly reminder that adult human beings can be easily outmatched by the baby version of an animal. We’re really not as dominant as we think we are.