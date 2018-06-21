Nick Kyrgios hit the most disrespectful winner between his legs

Nick Kyrgios isn’t one to shy away from clowning on someone if given half an opportunity, it’s just that most didn’t think it would come against Kyle Edmund in a Round of 16 match.

NICK!!!



Kyrgios se mente en cuartos del #fevertreechampionship tras remontarle un set a Edmund con maravillas como esta (y luchando hasta el último punto, con la mejor actitud posible)... #quevivaeltenis!pic.twitter.com/5qpzJ2nQLx — Xavi Gassó (@XaviGasso) June 21, 2018

Kyrgios upset the No. 7 seed Edmund at the Queen’s Club Championships on Thursday, and won a third set point by lobbing it between his legs like it was nothing. It’s not like Kyrgios doesn’t like to attempt a between-the-legs shot now and then, but he normally makes it look at least a little bit difficult — if only to make his opponent feel better.

This shameless clowning on Edmund is just plain mean — and it’s also pretty dang awesome. Immediately following the shot hit another tweener, just because he can.

I’m sure someone out there is clutching their pearls at the indignity of Kyrgios stunting on a fool, but tennis needs a little more swagger.