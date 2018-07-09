Only LaVar Ball could’ve written this wacky JBA press release about LiAngelo

The Los Angeles Ballers signed LiAngelo Ball on Monday and the JBA put out a press release that sounds like it was written by LaVar himself.

RELEASE: LiAngelo Ball will play for the Los Angeles Ballers of the JBA League. For quotes and more information, read FULL press release. #NewBallEra #JBA https://t.co/0yAmi3CL64 pic.twitter.com/7EjKeej1G1 — JBA (@bbbjbaleague) July 9, 2018

Honestly, this isn’t a boring press release — it’s a piece of modern art. I like to imagine it being framed on a wall in the Smithsonian one day as an example of everything LaVar Ball donated to society in the genre of self aggrandizing.

The four press release quotes most clearly written by LaVar Ball

“After NBA teams surprisingly passed on LiAngelo Ball” “If you thought the first round of JBA games were exciting, then you have seen nothing yet” “The JBA has exceeded expectations” “After seeing the competitiveness of the JBA and the talent level”

The four least-believable quotes clearly written by LaVar Ball

All jokes aside about this horrifically comical attempt and PR, the JBA really does have a place and could be critical in disrupting the NCAA and giving players a real opportunity to play in a league without going through college basketball.

Ultimately though, I just hope this kind of press release becomes the norm for the JBA, because it’s so much more entertaining than anything else in sports.