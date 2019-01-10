This incredible spinning backhand might be the best tennis shot of the year

I really hate saying something is the “shot of the year” in January, because it’s January — but in this case I think we’re going to be hard pressed to find one that’s better.

Have we seen the shot of the @AustralianOpen (or maybe even the season.....) before the first round



Take a bow, Dan Evans



@Eurosport_UK pic.twitter.com/EnLA4IZZbg — ATP Tour (@ATP_Tour) January 10, 2019

Dan Evans of the U.K., current world No. 192, hit this astonishing spinning backhand in the qualifying rounds of the Australian Open on Thursday. Clearly out of position, he spun around and threw his racket at the ball, just hoping to make contact — and instead got an amazing winner from it instead.

There’s something about this shot that’s so much more impressive than a between-the-legs winner that’s contrived. Sure, those are fun and add a little bit of spice to a match, but nothing matches the pure desperation followed by exaltation of something like this.

Evans went on to win the match against Austria’s Jurij Rodionov, 6-4, 3-6, 7-5. He advances to face Italy’s Paolo Lorenzi on Friday.