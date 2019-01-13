 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Being a Cowboys fan didn’t stop LeBron James from visiting the Rams after their playoff win

LeBron loves the Cowboys, but not enough to ignore the Rams.

By James Dator

LeBron James is a well-established Cowboys fan, but maybe that changed on Saturday night after the Rams won 30-22 in their divisional playoff game against Dallas.

To be fair, we don’t really know the story behind this. After all, LeBron is playing in Los Angeles now, so this could just be a case of “game respect game,” regardless of James’ personal team affiliation. That said, it’s hilarious because of how hard LeBron has stanned for the Cowboys in the past.

LeBron tossed a football around on the field with them in 2013.

New York Giants v Dallas Cowboys Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

He celebrated their win streak in 2014.

And this photo from 2013 definitely aged well.

The point is: LeBron loves the Cowboys — and on Saturday night he witnessed the city he’s playing in beat his favorite team, then on top of it all he strolled into the Rams’ locker room and it’s as if nobody realized he was there.

Unsurprisingly LeBron didn’t post anything about the Cowboys on social media last night.

