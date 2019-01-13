YG couldn’t resist trolling a distraught Post Malone while the Cowboys were losing

Rapper YG couldn’t resist poking fun at compatriot Post Malone during the Rams win over the Cowboys.

Cowboys fan Post Malone literally looks like he's about to cry



(via @YG) pic.twitter.com/GluRkr9QSd — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) January 13, 2019

YG, a Compton native, was proudly wearing a yellow jacket to cheer on the Rams, while Malone, who grew up in Grapevine, Texas legitimately looked like his world was crashing down as the Cowboys failed to make headway against the Rams.

In the end though they were all smiles.