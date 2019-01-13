 clock menu more-arrow no yes
YG couldn’t resist trolling a distraught Post Malone while the Cowboys were losing

Cold blooded.

By James Dator

Rapper YG couldn’t resist poking fun at compatriot Post Malone during the Rams win over the Cowboys.

YG, a Compton native, was proudly wearing a yellow jacket to cheer on the Rams, while Malone, who grew up in Grapevine, Texas legitimately looked like his world was crashing down as the Cowboys failed to make headway against the Rams.

In the end though they were all smiles.

