Snoop Dogg became a hockey commentator for a night and it was a delight

Snoop Dogg had a mic takeover of the L.A. Kings broadcast on Saturday night and every second was a delight.

Invited to take part in the broadcast, Snoop was in pure fan mode the whole time and it was great. He got angry at every missed pass, pleaded with the players to score and desperately wanted to see a fight when Dion Phaneuf got roughed up in the corner.

Apparently Snoop also has rings — or at least a very close approximation.

In the past he’s been closely aligned with football, but Snoop expressed his interest in hitting the ice, saying that the only thing holding him back from playing hockey is an inability to skate.

Probably just a technicality.