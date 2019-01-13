 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Lookit

Chiefs lineman tracks down good Samaritan who dragged his car out of snow before playoff game

This is great.

By James Dator

Chiefs’ guard Jeff Allen got help from a good Samaritan on Saturday, and the act didn’t go unrecognized.

Think of the situation here: The prospect of being late to work is always horrible, but imagine being stuck in the snow before an NFL Playoff game. It’s not like Allen would have missed it, after all the Chiefs would have come up with some way to get him to Arrowhead Stadium — but still, it was a headache that got avoided because of someone being nice.

Given the situation it’s easy to see why Allen didn’t get “Dave’s” details, and because this is the internet we suddenly had a Dave problem on our hands.

Dave’s message was so honest and sweet it’s seems more unbelievable than thousands of fake Daves.

Bravo Dave for being a good dude, and enjoy the AFC Championship game!

