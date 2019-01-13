Chiefs lineman tracks down good Samaritan who dragged his car out of snow before playoff game

Chiefs’ guard Jeff Allen got help from a good Samaritan on Saturday, and the act didn’t go unrecognized.

My car got stuck in the snow before the game & a nice guy named Dave help pull me out without knowing I was a player. I want to give him tickets to the AFC championship game for helping but don’t have a way to contact him. He drove a 97 or 98 Black Suburban. Pls RT #ChiefsKingdom — Jeff Allen (@JeffAllen71) January 13, 2019

Think of the situation here: The prospect of being late to work is always horrible, but imagine being stuck in the snow before an NFL Playoff game. It’s not like Allen would have missed it, after all the Chiefs would have come up with some way to get him to Arrowhead Stadium — but still, it was a headache that got avoided because of someone being nice.

Given the situation it’s easy to see why Allen didn’t get “Dave’s” details, and because this is the internet we suddenly had a Dave problem on our hands.

Update: Despite the recent influx in people changing their name to Dave in the KC area lol, I was actually able to track down the Dave that helped me thanks to the power of social media and #ChiefsKindgom. Thanks for your kindness @Davidco59434183 https://t.co/e4OkEg6AAw — Jeff Allen (@JeffAllen71) January 13, 2019

Dave’s message was so honest and sweet it’s seems more unbelievable than thousands of fake Daves.

Look all I try to do is survive and live life one day at a time and I love to go all out to try to help ppl — David cochran (@Davidco59434183) January 13, 2019

Bravo Dave for being a good dude, and enjoy the AFC Championship game!