 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Lookit

This incredible Lego mural of Tom Brady holds a creepy secret

This is equal parts amazing and scary.

By James Dator

Tom Brady and Bill Belichick are peas in a pod, right? Their careers are inexorably linked, they’ve had more success than any coach-quarterback combo in history — and now they’re fused together in a Lego mural.

Full credit to the kids of Brown Elementary School for this astounding piece of Lego art. When I was in grade school I was mostly just trying to make Lego guns and dumb stuff like that.

Rob Surette, the artist who devised the work, hid what it was going to be from students — simply telling them it was going to be a long project. He’s worked with kids in the past to create art, and told WBZ in Boston about the work.

“The whole point of the project is to empower the kids. I want them to feel inspired. I want them to feel motivated, to chase after their dreams.”

I’m amazed by this, and also never want to see Brady morph into Belichick again.

Next Up In Lookit

This Article has a component height of 7. The sidebar size is short.

Loading comments...