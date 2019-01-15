Adam Gase became a meme faster than any coach in NFL history

It takes a special course of events to turn yourself into a meme before you open your mouth, but the wandering gaze of Adam Gase did just that.

It took Adam Gase 0 minutes to become a New York sports meme. pic.twitter.com/6Or4qm38NF — Jeff Eisenband (@JeffEisenband) January 14, 2019

Gase had barely sat down to start his introductory press conference when his eyes started darting around the room, wide as saucers, like a cat trying to track an errant fly in the house. He looked like a man who’d woken up from a 30 year coma at the precise moment he was being introduced as the head coach of the Jets. It was as if he has been two kids stacked inside a coat his whole life, and this was the moment they were getting found out.

The point here is: Gase acted really weird, and everyone had a take.

The Jets brainwashed Adam Gase. Only explanation for this twitch. pic.twitter.com/aP53o4w33j — Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) January 14, 2019

Maybe he saw something the rest of us couldn’t?

Or he remembered something awful.

Literally wherever you pause the Adam Gase press conference video he looks like he just remembered he left the oven on https://t.co/jLyUDbMnzh — Michael Katz (@KatzM) January 14, 2019

I was fully prepared to hear there’s some sort of medical reason why Gase looked like he was trying to send a hidden message — but by all accounts there aren’t. Gase went on the radio Tuesday morning and was asked about his eyes, and had no explanation at all.

“I don’t even know what that is,” Gase said on the subject of being an internet meme. “I don’t have Twitter, I don’t have Instagram, I don’t look at the internet, I don’t really watch TV, I watch movies. That’s it. The only time I get to know anything is when somebody tells me.”

There were about 300 ways Gase could have played this off and won everyone back. He could have made a joke about himself, explained he was nervous ... literally anything. Instead, his way of settling everyone’s nerves while his eyes bugged out like Wile E. Coyote was to explain how he’s a 40-year-old man who doesn’t use the internet or watch T.V.

He is the absolute perfect coach for the Jets.