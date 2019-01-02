Boris Diaw’s new web series where he sails across the Atlantic is a delight

Boris Diaw is an international delight, an intercontinental treasure and now he’s a transatlantic legend. The former NBA star spent December at sea, sailing across the Atlantic as part of the series Sea the World for the site “Bros. Stories,” which is essentially France’s version of The Players’ Tribune.

Nobody is more perfect for this job than Boris, whose dulcet tones and soothing demeanor were made for a philosophical boat journey into the unknown.

Episode 2 [boat emoji] A journey Transatlantic.

I can’t find Episode 1. I’m not sure it exists. If it doesn’t then there’s something oddly beautiful about the first episode being titled Episode 2. It’s not about when the story begins, but how it begins, man.

Boris began his journey at Gibraltar on the southern tip of Spain, and sailed to the Canary Islands off the coast of Africa. After a brief stop for supplies he’s treated with, what Boris calls, “the most impressive light show I’ve ever seen,” after watching dolphins whip through bio luminescent plankton.

I love how damn chill Boris is doing everything. Even at the helm of a boat in the middle of the ocean he looks totally at peace. I can tell you without question I would be decidedly more nervous.

Also, despite establishing shots of the ship it’s clear that this is no normal-ass sailboat. Look at that sofa and coffee table combo in the background. This is a well-appointed boat. This probably contributes to him being so chill.

A whale hangs out with Boris for 7 hours, which ... I’d do the same, honestly.

What makes this all so soothing is how joyful Boris is while doing all this. It’s clear he’s at total peace with himself and loving every single second of the voyage. Even when doing squats he’s grinning ear-to-ear, and nobody smiles while doing squats.

It helps, of course, when you have an espresso machine on board. Like we ever doubted he would ignore it.

“It is truly not the destination that matters, but the journey.” — Boris Diaw

I don’t know where the series will go from here, but I know the natural conclusion is Boris picking up David Attenborough’s mantle and narrating nature shows. And I’m here for it.