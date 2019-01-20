Tom Brady made a hype video that’s going to make Boston run through walls

Tom Brady isn’t normally much of a hype video kind of guy, but when the entire football world doubted whether that Patriots could make another Super Bowl that changed.

On Sunday morning Brady posted a hype video that’s going to get Boston to run through walls. He solicited sporting legends from the city, David Ortiz, Paul Pierce and Zdeno Chara to discuss what winning titles for Boston meant to them, along with highlights of the Patriots, Red Sox, Celtics and Bruins all climbing the summit in their respective sports.

If this doesn’t get the city hyped, nothing will.