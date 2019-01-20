 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Tom Brady made a hype video that’s going to make Boston run through walls

TB12 is ready.

By James Dator

Tom Brady isn’t normally much of a hype video kind of guy, but when the entire football world doubted whether that Patriots could make another Super Bowl that changed.

If you happen to be lucky...

On Sunday morning Brady posted a hype video that’s going to get Boston to run through walls. He solicited sporting legends from the city, David Ortiz, Paul Pierce and Zdeno Chara to discuss what winning titles for Boston meant to them, along with highlights of the Patriots, Red Sox, Celtics and Bruins all climbing the summit in their respective sports.

If this doesn’t get the city hyped, nothing will.

