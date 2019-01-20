This Saints defender hurdled his teammates to butt drop on a receiver

I don’t really know what Saints defensive tackle Taylor Stallworth was thinking here, but I’m kinda good with it.

Look, I’m not advocating that players should wantonly leap on each other without cause — but if they’re going to then the butt drop is the preferred way to do it. Don’t worry, Rams’ receiver Josh Reynolds was totally fine, which is remarkable considering you had a 305 pound man come off the second rope like Yokozuna.

This just means we can enjoy this good butt drop for what it is.