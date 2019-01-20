The internet’s reaction to the Saints-Rams no-call for pass interference shows how wild it was

The NFC Championship Game gave us a call for the ages that will join the annals of NFL infamy for the non-call on pass interference Rams’ DB Nickell Robey-Coleman, who seemingly caused an obvious pass interference penalty in the fourth quarter.

Justification on the broadcast came fast and furious, explaining how it was a close call, how things look worse in slow motion — but to the rest of the world it was the call that helped decide who would go to the Super Bowl.

Saints fans were obviously furious.

Wow. We mean. Wow. — Canal St. Chronicles (@SaintsCSC) January 20, 2019

Game was rigged. NFL wanted Rams in the Super Bowl for television ratings. — Mac McBroom (@Drumclog) January 20, 2019

Terrible terrible officiating — Creole Queen (C A) (@cokeyni_ca) January 20, 2019

We said it couldn’t get worst than last year pic.twitter.com/rZ6m9WuFgd — Jack (@llDoozyll) January 20, 2019

No, New Orleans 23, Los Angeles 17+Refs 6. — Ed Strickland (@EdTeioh) January 20, 2019

Rams fans were obviously amped.

The #Saints big mad! Lol . The refs didn’t blow the lead and didnt allow the rams to tie it for ot and didn’t allow the rams to get a int and hit a 57 yarder . What about the missed Goff face mask and the missed delay of games ? Lol #LaRams⁠ ⁠ — Ty Jensen (@TyScottJensen) January 21, 2019

inject this into my veins — Connor (@ConnorMcCarty23) January 21, 2019

Listen man, I get the missed call on NRC was awful. It shoulda been PI, it should have been 1st down.



But the drive right before on the Jared Goff goal line scramble, they missed a clear facemask. It should have been called, should have been 1st down from the 1.



Goes both ways. — TurfShowTimes (@TurfShowTimes) January 20, 2019

Former and current NFL players couldn’t believe it.

Bro what was that lmao — Chris Harris (@ChrisHarrisJr) January 20, 2019

Yeah, this is going to be one of those moments we talk about for a long, long time.