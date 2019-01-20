 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Lookit

The internet’s reaction to the Saints-Rams no-call for pass interference shows how wild it was

So many FEELINGS.

By James Dator

The NFC Championship Game gave us a call for the ages that will join the annals of NFL infamy for the non-call on pass interference Rams’ DB Nickell Robey-Coleman, who seemingly caused an obvious pass interference penalty in the fourth quarter.

Justification on the broadcast came fast and furious, explaining how it was a close call, how things look worse in slow motion — but to the rest of the world it was the call that helped decide who would go to the Super Bowl.

Saints fans were obviously furious.

Rams fans were obviously amped.

Former and current NFL players couldn’t believe it.

Yeah, this is going to be one of those moments we talk about for a long, long time.

