Serena Williams had to do a 180 during introductions at the Australian Open, and it was hilarious

Serena Williams wasn’t sure when to enter the arena during her quarter final match of the Australian Open.

A lot of people are assuming Williams forgot she’s no longer the world No.1, but there’s an obvious explanation for this. Serena assumed she’d be coming out first, as is customary for the lower ranked player — but inexplicably the Australian Open decided to announce Simona Halep first, despite Halep being the current world No.1.

It’s likely because Serena is still the biggest draw in women’s tennis, but nonetheless it was a pretty hilarious moment. Of course, it could have been foresight. Williams went on to beat Halep and reach the quarter finals, and while winning the open entirely wouldn’t put Serena back to No.1 yet, she would be back inside the Top 10.