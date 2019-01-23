 clock menu more-arrow no yes
These kids threw down the dance-off of the century at the Sixers game

This was the best.

By James Dator

On Monday night the world witnessed an array of dancing and energy that escalated to crown energized shirtlessness.

It all started when Fortnite Kid threw down the gauntlet by removing his sweatshirt and started flossing. It wasn’t long before Cast Kid, believing in his own ability, escalated the battle to full shirtlessness.

Naturally Fortnite Kid responded in kind. Before long it was fast and furious, just two kids feeling the beat and dropping everything they could on each other. Adults around them were lost, confused, coming to terms with the realization that these tweens were throwing out moves they could only dream of.

Kids truly are the future.

