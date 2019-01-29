Pittsburgh TV station introduces Tom Brady as ‘Known Cheater’ on Super Bowl media night

There’s a lot of things people call Tom Brady: Champions, future Hall of Famer, the GOAT — but the local CBS Station in Pittsburgh had a different take on Monday night.

KDKA was covering the Patriots on Super Bowl media night when they showed No. 12 with the title “Known Cheater.” Let’s be honest, between SpyGate and DeflateGate this take is a crowd-pleaser, especially in Pittsburgh where Brady is loathed about as much as any sports figure in the city’s history.

Is it fair? No. Funny? A little. Either way all this is going to do is put fuel on the fire of Patriots fans and their “us against the world” mentality that has somehow positioned the Pats as plucky underdog, despite being the most successful NFL team in recent history.