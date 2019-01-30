 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Lookit

WWE legend Mick Foley got confused for Robin Lopez’s dad at the Nets-Bulls game

Family reunions are beautiful.

By James Dator

WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley went to the Brooklyn Nets’ game on Tuesday night and got a hilarious question from a fan.

The best part isn’t just the confusion, but how much fun Foley had with it. During the game he cheered on his “son,” and had a blast with it.

Lopez didn’t have an amazing night, but that doesn’t matter — because his long-lost pops was there to see to see him play, after all these years.

This family reunion is so beautiful.

