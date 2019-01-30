WWE legend Mick Foley got confused for Robin Lopez’s dad at the Nets-Bulls game

WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley went to the Brooklyn Nets’ game on Tuesday night and got a hilarious question from a fan.
This @NBA story MADE MY DAY!— Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) January 30, 2019
I’m at @barclayscenter for the @BrooklynNets @chicagobulls game and a man says “excuse me sir, I know you must get asked this a lot....but are you @rolopez42 father?” pic.twitter.com/gAfN079XPx
The best part isn’t just the confusion, but how much fun Foley had with it. During the game he cheered on his “son,” and had a blast with it.
Rooting on my son @rolopez42 at the @BrooklynNets @chicagobulls game! @NBA @barclayscenter pic.twitter.com/3lSEDaWe7v— Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) January 30, 2019
Lopez didn’t have an amazing night, but that doesn’t matter — because his long-lost pops was there to see to see him play, after all these years.
I've been leaving tickets at the window for a decade and it finally happened #TearsOfHappiness pic.twitter.com/mskN0ChEru— Robin Lopez (@rolopez42) January 30, 2019
This family reunion is so beautiful.
