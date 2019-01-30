These photos comparing MLB player hair with Pokemon is what the internet was invented for

I’m utterly obsessed with the best thing I’ve seen on Twitter today.

pokemon that have the same hair as major league players, a thread: — Shanna Shi (@shanna_shi) January 30, 2019

Now, it’s easy to see this and think “there’s no way this will live up to my expectations,” but you’re wrong — you’re so, so wrong.

machop (066) / manny machado pic.twitter.com/v78yWECSKb — Shanna Shi (@shanna_shi) January 30, 2019

alolan dugtrio (051) / noah syndergaard pic.twitter.com/WSQXnf344R — Shanna Shi (@shanna_shi) January 30, 2019

exeggutor (103) / lourdes gurriel jr. pic.twitter.com/0wTVn3ISRp — Shanna Shi (@shanna_shi) January 30, 2019

There’s SO MANY OF THESE and Shanna Shi did an incredible job finding the absolutely perfect Pokemon for each player.

I just love this all so much.

alolan geodude (074) / justin verlander pic.twitter.com/yV62kDaos3 — Shanna Shi (@shanna_shi) January 30, 2019

Click the first tweet and go through all the photos, because you deserve to see something this wonderful in its entirety.