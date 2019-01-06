 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Lookit

Gritty crashed the Flames’ broadcast and put their announcer in a headlock

Never trust Gritty.

By James Dator

Nobody is safe from Gritty ... nobody.

Sportsnet announcer Ryan Leslie got more than he bargained for on Saturday night when he prepared for a game between the Flyers and Flames. There to call the game for the Canadian broadcaster, Leslie thought he was going to do a fun little bit with Gritty — then he got tackled, given a noogie, and had his bald head massaged by the Flyers’ mascot, while he stared through the TV and directly into the soul of viewers.

Let this be a cautionary tale for anyone who makes an agreement to do anything with Gritty. He cannot be controlled, will not be tamed and absolutely will walk all over you.

Next Up In Lookit

This Article has a component height of 7. The sidebar size is short.

Loading comments...