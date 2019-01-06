Gritty crashed the Flames’ broadcast and put their announcer in a headlock

Nobody is safe from Gritty ... nobody.

Sportsnet announcer Ryan Leslie got more than he bargained for on Saturday night when he prepared for a game between the Flyers and Flames. There to call the game for the Canadian broadcaster, Leslie thought he was going to do a fun little bit with Gritty — then he got tackled, given a noogie, and had his bald head massaged by the Flyers’ mascot, while he stared through the TV and directly into the soul of viewers.

Let this be a cautionary tale for anyone who makes an agreement to do anything with Gritty. He cannot be controlled, will not be tamed and absolutely will walk all over you.