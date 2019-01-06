Melvin Gordon’s Uber driver in Baltimore had no idea he was trashing the Chargers to their RB

This video of Melvin Gordon talking football with an Uber driver who had no idea he was the Chargers’ running back is one of the best things you’ll see.

.@Melvingordon25's uber driver had no idea pic.twitter.com/BAlLiID80Z — Los Angeles Chargers (@Chargers) January 5, 2019

Gordon got in an Uber on Saturday to get around Baltimore while in town for his playoff game on Sunday and started talking football with the driver. The driver started out being a die-hard Ravens fan, saying they were “playing like a team,” and adding that he didn’t think Philip Rivers had a chance — though he was gracious enough to say he hoped the Chargers’ QB got back up after being knocked on the ground by the Ravens D.

After some back-and-forth Gordon kept trying to get the driver to talk about the Chargers running game, but to no avail. Finally he got the driver to admit he wasn’t really that big a Ravens fan (he’s from Texas), and finally throw his support behind San Diego, after a big tip was on the line.

Finally as he got out of the car he intoduced himself:

Gordon: “Well, I’m Melvin Gordon man. I’m the running back for the Chargers man.”

Driver: “You’re the running back for the Chargers?”

Gordon: “I’m the running back for the Chargers.”

Driver: “Give me a call.”

Gordon: [laughs]

Driver: “Are you just telling me that?”

Gordon: “I’m being honest with you. I’m being completely honest with you.”

The driver couldn’t believe it, and asked for an autograph and a selfie — which Gordon obliged. This was all such a great and pure moment, and one that Uber driver will never forget.