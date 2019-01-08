Even the Philly skyline is trolling the Bears over the double-doink

Philadelphia’s penchant for having precisely zero chill continued on Monday night with the famous PECO Building over the city being all lit up to celebrate ... the double-doink.

The double-doink in bright lights high above the city of Philadelphia.



That's right, the PECO Building is showing an animation of the famous blocked kick. pic.twitter.com/UiicTFvhYA — NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) January 8, 2019

Eagles fans are still stunned at the last-second blocked field goal that resulted in the infamous double-doink, and subsequently allowed the Eagles to continue in the playoffs. That said, blowing it up on a building for the Wild Card Round might be a liiiiiittle much.

Nah, just kidding this is great. Randomly Venmo-ing money to Bears kicker Cody Parkey is too much.