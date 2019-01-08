 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Even the Philly skyline is trolling the Bears over the double-doink

Dang.

By James Dator

Philadelphia’s penchant for having precisely zero chill continued on Monday night with the famous PECO Building over the city being all lit up to celebrate ... the double-doink.

Eagles fans are still stunned at the last-second blocked field goal that resulted in the infamous double-doink, and subsequently allowed the Eagles to continue in the playoffs. That said, blowing it up on a building for the Wild Card Round might be a liiiiiittle much.

Nah, just kidding this is great. Randomly Venmo-ing money to Bears kicker Cody Parkey is too much.

