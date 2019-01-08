Even the Philly skyline is trolling the Bears over the double-doink

Philadelphia’s penchant for having precisely zero chill continued on Monday night with the famous PECO Building over the city being all lit up to celebrate ... the double-doink.
The double-doink in bright lights high above the city of Philadelphia.— NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) January 8, 2019
That's right, the PECO Building is showing an animation of the famous blocked kick. pic.twitter.com/UiicTFvhYA
Eagles fans are still stunned at the last-second blocked field goal that resulted in the infamous double-doink, and subsequently allowed the Eagles to continue in the playoffs. That said, blowing it up on a building for the Wild Card Round might be a liiiiiittle much.
Nah, just kidding this is great. Randomly Venmo-ing money to Bears kicker Cody Parkey is too much.
Feel for Cody Parkey, but the fact that Eagles fans are blowing up his Venmo or someone blessed with the same name is absolutely wild pic.twitter.com/jn3EQZd3Kl— Drew Casey (@Drew__Casey) January 7, 2019
