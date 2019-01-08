Eagles fans are sending strangers money thinking it’s Bears kicker Cody Parkey

The reaction to Cody Parkey’s missed field goal has been fast and furious every since the “double-doink” became a football moment etched in the annals of history. Some decided to simply thank Parkey, who used to be an Eagle — others went a step further and began Venmoing him money as a thank you.

Feel for Cody Parkey, but the fact that Eagles fans are blowing up his Venmo or someone blessed with the same name is absolutely wild pic.twitter.com/jn3EQZd3Kl — Drew Casey (@Drew__Casey) January 7, 2019

Naturally would-be entrepreneurs saw an opening and decided to create fake accounts with the kicker’s name, all in the hopes of baiting a few bucks out of people not bothering to check whether it was the real Cody Parkey or not.

Random Eagles fans all started Venmo’ing Cody Parkey money for the missed FG so a ton of people created fake Cody Parkey Venmo accounts trying to get paid by random Eagles fans. pic.twitter.com/ohTvRZsYtd — Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) January 7, 2019

And yes, somehow this worked.

Omg it’s actually working look at these morons. pic.twitter.com/MDw65vhvga — Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) January 7, 2019

I’m not going to clown on these lovable dopes with more dollars than sense. It’s their money — and if sending it to strangers thinking it’s the Bears’ kicker appeals to them, well, more power. Just don’t tell them. Let them be blissfully unaware their funds didn’t go to the real Cody Parkey. There’s something beautiful about people unintentionally paying it forward like this.

I hope @CodyParkay1 enjoys their lunch, paid for by a random.