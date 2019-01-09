Someone was playing ‘Mario Kart’ on the Royals’ scoreboard

There was one heck of a scene waiting for you at Kauffman Stadium if you happened to be flying around Kansas City in a helicopter of Tuesday night.

we sent our helicopter out to get aerials of Arrowhead Stadium and on its way there it noticed a game of Mario Kart had broken out on the Crown Vision board at Kauffman Stadium?? pic.twitter.com/rOy0icieVi — Tom Martin (@TomKCTV5) January 8, 2019

The aspect ratio might not be perfect, but who cares! It’s Mario Kart on a screen that’s 84 ft wide and 105 ft tall. The game was being played as part of an event by the Royals for charity, and they hinted that we might need more games on the stadium screen in the future.

This is a part of a @Royals Associates fundraiser with us to kick off the year! You may even see a video game party on CrownVision as an auction item in 2019 — Royals Charities (@royalscharities) January 9, 2019

I’ve only tried to play games on a massive screen once when I worked at a movie theater and learned that lag can be brutal when running an Xbox 360 through a movie theater projector — but newer displays have less latency.

The Mario Kart Royals can now join the ranks of other great examples of people playing games on stadium screens, like when the Brewers played Fortnite.

Or the Wizards got their FIFA on.

My boys & I Playing FIFA at real big screen at Verizon @kevin_seraphin Otto. Jogando FIFA no telão da nosso estádio pic.twitter.com/ANQqQLI1B4 — Nene Hilario (@NeneHilario42) November 20, 2014

Life goals.