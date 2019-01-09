 clock menu more-arrow no yes
This injured soccer player had his foot run over by the dang injury cart

Welp.

By James Dator

Something about this isn’t quite right.

Now, I’m no expert but I think in the general rules of driving an injury cart it’s frowned upon to run over the foot of the patient. Perhaps I’m wrong, but I suspect I might be right about this one.

Thankfully it seems the player is okay. Well, relatively speaking. He’s okay in the sense that the camera cut to him being on the cart and seemingly aware of his surroundings — he’s still injured, and his foot was run over. None of that stuff changed.

