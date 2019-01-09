This injured soccer player had his foot run over by the dang injury cart

Something about this isn’t quite right.

A player got injured at a Brazilian youth cup game and the cart came on the field to get him and ran over his foot and i'm not sure that's what's supposed to happen but I'm not a doctor pic.twitter.com/EmXgvh9OUh — Miriti Murungi (@NutmegRadio) January 9, 2019

Now, I’m no expert but I think in the general rules of driving an injury cart it’s frowned upon to run over the foot of the patient. Perhaps I’m wrong, but I suspect I might be right about this one.

Thankfully it seems the player is okay. Well, relatively speaking. He’s okay in the sense that the camera cut to him being on the cart and seemingly aware of his surroundings — he’s still injured, and his foot was run over. None of that stuff changed.