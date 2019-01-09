Jerry Jones bought a $250M yacht that’s bigger than a football field

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has a lot of money. A phenomenal amount of money. So much money that we can take something for granted like, say, hearing he spent $250 million on a yacht. But this isn’t any ordinary yacht, it’s the superest of super yachts.
We are delighted to announce the Delivery of the 109m Bravo, the first Oceanco to utilize its innovative LIFE (Lengthened, Innovative, Fuel-efficient, Eco-Friendly) Design, Bravo represents a new benchmark! @franciscomartinezphotography . . . . #delivery#superyacht#Bravo#109m#357ft#luxury#groundbreaking#innovative#LIFEdesign#nuvolarilenard#reymondlangtondesign#lateralnavalarchitects#burgessyachts#builtbyoceanco#instagood#picoftheday#pictureoftheday
According to CBS Dallas, Jones bought the 109 meter (119 yard) behemoth Oceanco Bravo, which has two helipads, a full-size gym, a sauna and a garage to hold smaller boats. You know you’ve hit elite yacht status when your yacht is so big it needs boats to get to.
It’s the kind of thing a Bond villain would have — or, Jerry Jones. According to Charter World the mammoth boat can accommodate 14 guests, and requires a crew of 30. Let that sink in for a sec: It requires over 2 people per guest just to run this thing.
