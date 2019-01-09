Jerry Jones bought a $250M yacht that’s bigger than a football field

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has a lot of money. A phenomenal amount of money. So much money that we can take something for granted like, say, hearing he spent $250 million on a yacht. But this isn’t any ordinary yacht, it’s the superest of super yachts.

According to CBS Dallas, Jones bought the 109 meter (119 yard) behemoth Oceanco Bravo, which has two helipads, a full-size gym, a sauna and a garage to hold smaller boats. You know you’ve hit elite yacht status when your yacht is so big it needs boats to get to.

It’s the kind of thing a Bond villain would have — or, Jerry Jones. According to Charter World the mammoth boat can accommodate 14 guests, and requires a crew of 30. Let that sink in for a sec: It requires over 2 people per guest just to run this thing.