This Zion Williamson play might be the most athletic block of all time

On the one hand the Zion Williamson hype is getting totally overblown, but on the other hand ...

How did Zion get to this? pic.twitter.com/TFWbOQDu79 — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) February 10, 2019

This kind of thing just isn’t supposed to happen. Like, we’ve seen blocks at the perimeter before — but it’s normally involving equal-sized players, and the blocker only gets some ball. It’s still an impressive play to be sure, but it’s not like Zion barreling towards the shooter and jumping from another zip code.

These kind of moments are nothing new for Zion. Heck, it wasn’t that long ago that he rose up for a block attempt that looked fake.

Normally I don’t support the idea of tanking, but in this case I’ll allow it. Tank. Tank like there’s no tomorrow and never look back. Zion will be there to deliver you from mediocrity.