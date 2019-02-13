 clock menu more-arrow no yes
The Hawks are using an ‘NBA Jam’ scoreboard, and it’s incredible

He’s on fire!

By James Dator

2019 marks the 25th anniversary since NBA Jam: Tournament Edition was released, and the Atlanta Hawks are giving us the dose of nostalgia we crave.

The scoreboard has the same layout as the NBA Jam scored between quarters, and honestly its pretty easy to read. The addition of the “on fire” graphic is just icing on the cake — but really sells just how great this is.

Normally I’d say “every team should do this,” but not in this case. It’s perfect just the way it is, in one city only and ideally always involving Vince Carter.

I love this so much.

