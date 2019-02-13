The Hawks are using an ‘NBA Jam’ scoreboard, and it’s incredible

2019 marks the 25th anniversary since NBA Jam: Tournament Edition was released, and the Atlanta Hawks are giving us the dose of nostalgia we crave.

Really cool detail on the stat board here at the revamped State Farm Arena in Atlanta. Vince Carter has has made 3 shots in a row, so, by NBA Jam rules, he’s “on fire.” The animation stays behind his head shot until he misses. pic.twitter.com/8CZCfmf5Hq — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) February 13, 2019

The scoreboard has the same layout as the NBA Jam scored between quarters, and honestly its pretty easy to read. The addition of the “on fire” graphic is just icing on the cake — but really sells just how great this is.

Normally I’d say “every team should do this,” but not in this case. It’s perfect just the way it is, in one city only and ideally always involving Vince Carter.

I love this so much.