This video of Dirk Nowitzki and Luka Doncic doing the whisper challenge is everything you need

“I’m licking a teapot?”

By James Dator

What happens when a GOAT and a Baby GOAT play a game?

Dirk Nowitzki and Luka Doncic are delightful. Ahead of the NBA All Star Game the duo tried playing the whisper challenge, in which one person listens to loud music to drown out a phrase, then tries to guess what the other is saying.

It’s hardly a new game, but this pair are delightful. Just look at how happy they are when one of them gets the correct answer. Of course, sometimes it went pretty wrong as well.

Now we just need Kristaps in on this too.

