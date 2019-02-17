This video of Dirk Nowitzki and Luka Doncic doing the whisper challenge is everything you need

What happens when a GOAT and a Baby GOAT play a game?

Watch Dirk Nowitzki & Luka Doncic of the Dallas Mavericks take on the whisper challenge ⁰⁰#MFFL #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/fFgVQ0nhAc — NBA UK (@NBAUK) February 17, 2019

Dirk Nowitzki and Luka Doncic are delightful. Ahead of the NBA All Star Game the duo tried playing the whisper challenge, in which one person listens to loud music to drown out a phrase, then tries to guess what the other is saying.

It’s hardly a new game, but this pair are delightful. Just look at how happy they are when one of them gets the correct answer. Of course, sometimes it went pretty wrong as well.

Now we just need Kristaps in on this too.