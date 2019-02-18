Ben Affleck decked out his son’s bedroom in Patriots gear after he was told he wasn’t a fan of Boston sports

Every parent hopes their kid will follow in their footsteps when it comes to sports allegiances, but Ben Affleck went one step further when his 6-year-old son Sheridan, told Affleck that he wasn’t a fan of Boston sports.

Affleck explained during an interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live Friday night.

“I was telling my 6-year-old, my son particularly, ‘We’re really excited, ‘cos we’re from Boston, and this is a big deal,” and the Red Sox, and I’m giving him the whole history, and he listens to me, and then he stops and goes ‘Dad, you’re from Boston, I’m from L.A.’ And I had a full existential crisis. I failed. I’m a bad father — this is a disaster [...] So I had some guys do a little work to my son’s room to help him really understand where he comes from.”

So, to recap, Ben’s son told him he’s from Los Angeles (which is true), so he didn’t have a love of Boston sports. So, instead of accepting that (crestfallen as Ben might be) he did something about it — and this “something” was kind of bananas.

He put a giant football slide in his room with the Patriots logo on top.

Added this creepy chair that’s Tom Brady’s disembodied head.

Painted his wall with a massive Patriots mural.

Kimmel pointed out how weird this all was.

“So what you did is once your son indicated that maybe he’d be interested in rooting for the teams that he grew up around, you decided to just attack him with interior decorating?” “That’s what we do with our children. We take our neurosis and put it on them.”

Affleck joked that when his son is in therapy he can show the psychologist the clip of his dad explaining why he redecorated his bedroom and it will all make sense.