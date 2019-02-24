Ja Rule’s halftime show for the Bucks was the second-biggest disaster he’s been involved in

The Milwaukee Bucks held a “90s night” on Saturday, which led to one of the most painfully awkward halftime shows in recent memory. Someone thought Ja Rule would be a good choice, and well ...

He really had a way of getting the crowd amped up for his performance.

“They say this is 90s night, so they brought out a 2000 artist [laughs]. But my album came out in ‘99, so I guess that counts.”

Ooof. Oh, and if you thought that was all, no no no no it wasn’t.

“We ready? [silence] Are we reaaaaady?! [more silence] I guess not.”

You know how when a halftime show is so good that players leave the locker room to check some of it out? That kind of happened on Saturday night with Giannis Antetokounmpo, except not at all.

There’s a good 3.5 minutes left of halftime, Ja Rule is mid-song and Giannis is already out shooting. pic.twitter.com/sPoyVnpI7x — Malika Andrews (@malika_andrews) February 24, 2019

There’s something amazing about the optics of Giannis out there working on his Js while Ja Rule is desperately trying to engage a crowd that could care about anything else. Maybe this was a work of piety by Giannis. At least he gave the crowd something to cheer for.

Meanwhile ...

Y’all really be on my dick... let’s be CLEAR my sound was fucked up at first and didn’t come on when it was supposed to but I rocked that bitch... thanks for the love Milwaukee!!! Great win my streak continues... lol — Ja Rule (@Ruleyork) February 24, 2019

Also he’s trying to be Lil B and cursing the Timberwolves.