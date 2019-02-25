Jacksonville baseball game suffers fish delay after eagle and osprey fight in the skies

One of the weirder delays in baseball happened over the weekend when Jacksonville played Jacksonville State.

FISH DELAY | An Osprey just flew over John Sessions with a fish in his claws, but was threatened by a pursuing bald eagle, causing the osprey to drop the fish behind second base (Error).



The fish was recovered by a Dolphin and removed from the field.



Can't make this up folks. — Jacksonville Baseball (@JUBaseball) February 23, 2019

It should be noted that Jacksonville University are the dolphins, so it’s not like another animal was involved. Though that would have been delightful. Footage of the incident makes it even better.

@FoulPoleSports Video of the event of interest pic.twitter.com/ei0FChkgrv — Jason Mauloni (@jmaul33) February 24, 2019

This might be one of the greatest sports calls in college baseball history:L

“Connor Stevens is going out into shallow right. Is he going to try to get the fish before the eagle gets it? The eagle, circling overhead. Stevens has the fish wrapped up in a towel, and he makes his way back to the home dugout.”

This fish can join the cat and opossum as one of the best animal-related delays in baseball.