Jacksonville baseball game suffers fish delay after eagle and osprey fight in the skies

Fish delay.

By James Dator

One of the weirder delays in baseball happened over the weekend when Jacksonville played Jacksonville State.

It should be noted that Jacksonville University are the dolphins, so it’s not like another animal was involved. Though that would have been delightful. Footage of the incident makes it even better.

This might be one of the greatest sports calls in college baseball history:L

“Connor Stevens is going out into shallow right. Is he going to try to get the fish before the eagle gets it? The eagle, circling overhead. Stevens has the fish wrapped up in a towel, and he makes his way back to the home dugout.”

This fish can join the cat and opossum as one of the best animal-related delays in baseball.

