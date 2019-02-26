 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Lookit

Even Ja Rule’s NBA curses are a fraud

New, 1 comment

He’s no Lil B.

By James Dator

Something weird happened after Ja Rule performed at halftime of a Bucks’ game last week. In what only can be believed to be a Freaky Friday situation the rapper has confused himself with Lil B The Based God.

Ja Rule is ganking the NBA curse gimmick from Lil B, who popularized his famous NBA curses during the 2014 NBA season, and saw them work. Now, several years have passed, making it the perfect time for Ja Rule to try and steal the spotlight, I guess.

Even when you don’t know who plays for who.

At least he has Lil B’s blessing, kind of — I mean, Lil B did retweet this.

And Ja Rule is paying attention if you’re laughing at him.

So, let’s track his curses and blessings:

  • Timberwolves will never win a championship.
  • Kings will never win a championship.
  • Bucks WILL win a championship with Giannis Antetokounmpo.
  • Karl-Anthony Towns is leaving the Timberwolves.

Next Up In Lookit

This Article has a component height of 17. The sidebar size is long.

Loading comments...