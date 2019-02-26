Even Ja Rule’s NBA curses are a fraud

Something weird happened after Ja Rule performed at halftime of a Bucks’ game last week. In what only can be believed to be a Freaky Friday situation the rapper has confused himself with Lil B The Based God.

You just jinx yourself talking to the GOD this way... your CURSED NOW!!! You won’t win a championship for the next 30 years... AND KAT IS LEAVING!!! Apologize and I’ll lift the CURSE!!! kiss of death... https://t.co/RzUn4vKx2Y — Ja Rule (@Ruleyork) February 24, 2019

Ja Rule is ganking the NBA curse gimmick from Lil B, who popularized his famous NBA curses during the 2014 NBA season, and saw them work. Now, several years have passed, making it the perfect time for Ja Rule to try and steal the spotlight, I guess.

Even when you don’t know who plays for who.

Hoop knowledge worse than Fyre Fest logistics. pic.twitter.com/BpQ9XOqgiu — Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) February 26, 2019

At least he has Lil B’s blessing, kind of — I mean, Lil B did retweet this.

Shout out to the base God... @LILBTHEBASEDGOD I’ve channeled my curse powers from him... @SacramentoKings WILL NEVER WIN A CHAMPIONSHIP EVER... — Ja Rule (@Ruleyork) February 26, 2019

And Ja Rule is paying attention if you’re laughing at him.

Don’t worry I’m taking a list and checking it twice... everyone keep laughing!!! — Ja Rule (@Ruleyork) February 25, 2019

So, let’s track his curses and blessings: