The Dallas Stars gave us the ‘Sweet Victory’ Spongebob halftime we missed at the Super Bowl

We never got the “Sweet Victory” halftime show we all deserved when Maroon 5 turned in a pedestrian performance at the Super Bowl, but the Dallas Stars came through in the clutch to remind us just how amazing it could have been.

The Stars’ recreation is a pretty spot-on redux of the original, which aired in 2001. The band uniforms are recolored after the Stars, naturally — but they kept the spirit of the original by interspersing shots of the crowd.

Fans had clamored for the NFL to feature “Sweet Victory” as part of the Super Bowl halftime show to pay tribute to Spongebob creator Stephen Hillenburg, who passed away in 2018. In the end we were only treated to a few seconds, which wasn’t nearly enough.

Here’s to “Sweet Victory” being the sports anthem of 2019.