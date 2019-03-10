 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez got engaged with the biggest ring imaginable

Congrats J-Rod!

By James Dator

Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez got engaged on Saturday night after J-Lo said yes to A-Rod, and the biggest ring you’ve probably ever seen.

she said yes ♥️

I haven’t seen a rock this big since Gibraltar. Dwayne Johnson is probably like “that’s a pretty big rock.” Scissor AND paper are terrified of this thing — but I digress.

Rodriguez and Lopez have been dating for two years, and are a truly delightful couple. When they first got together it seemed pretty weird, but then as time went on we saw how well they complemented each other, from working out together to participating in family singalongs in the car.

#happyvalentinesday

And we’ll never forget that Lopez signed a poster for A-Rod when he was a wee little baseball player in his early-20s.

Most importantly we’ll thank both of them for giving us the easiest celebrity couple name of all time. Here’s to J-Rod. Also, here’s to this very good tweet.

